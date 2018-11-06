In short
Julius Adoa Aogon, a board member of Teso Tropical Fruits Cooperative Union and commercial farmer in Kobuin Sub County, says they want government to compensate them for the loses.
Citrus Farmers Blame Government Over Rotting Oranges Top story6 Nov 2018, 07:13 Comments 126 Views Ngora, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Report
Julius Adoa Aogon delivering a petition to Hon David Abala Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.