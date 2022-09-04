Ngora District Officials on the Run Over PDM Funds

In short
According to the Ngora Resident District Commissioner- John Stephen Ekoom, the officers fled their offices last week on Thursday after information leaked from PDM Secretariat about their impending arrests.
Ngora District Officials on the Run Over PDM Funds4 Sep 2022, 17:15 Comments 56 Views Ngora, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Mike Odongo L'Asio, Ngora LCV RDC Stephen Ekoom mismanagement of pdm parish development model
Mentioned: Ngora District Local Government
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.