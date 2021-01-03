NGOs Advise Government on Taxation Ahead of Polling Day

In short
A group of 45 civil society organizations under the Tax Justice Alliance Uganda is seeking amendments in tax laws to reduce unfair taxes that affect the poor, increase tax revenues and reduce reliance on foreign assistance.
NGOs Advise Government on Taxation Ahead of Polling Day3 Jan 2021, 13:01 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
