NGOs Call for Reopening of Borders as Vendors Decry Lockdown

In short
The women vendors say, that they found themselves with no facilities for a habitable place, citing the lack of privacy during that period, They add that since they lacked enough capital, they got supplies on credit, but when they delayed to pay back the male suppliers often forced them into sex.
NGOs Call for Reopening of Borders as Vendors Decry Lockdown12 Sep 2020, 17:35 Comments 135 Views Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: borders market vendors trade
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.