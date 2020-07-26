In short
According to the quoting this month by forex bureaus, the shilling has gained as much as 203 shillings since March when it traded at 3,900 against the dollar as investors panicked over the impact of coronavirus and pulled their money out of the country.
NGOs Inflows and Exports Help Uganda Shillings Stay Strong
50,000 Uganda shillings note. The local currency has gained value against the dollar in the last three months.
