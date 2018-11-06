In short
The NGOs observe that violence in schools is one of the biggest barriers to quality learning and the main cause of school drop outs in Uganda. They add that at least 94 percent of girls and 86 percent of boys who have experienced physical violence, first suffered it at the hands of a teacher, and 1 in 4 children missed school in the last year after experiencing violence.
NGO's Launch Force to End Violence against Children in Schools
Kampala, Uganda
In short
