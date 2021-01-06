NGOs Plead with Government Over Frozen Bank Accounts

In short
The frozen accounts were of the National NGO Forum, a membership organization with over 650 organisations and Uganda Women’s Network (UWONET), an entity that brings together 20 Women’s Rights Organizations and nine individual activists. They were accused of money laundering and funding subversive activities.
NGOs Plead with Government Over Frozen Bank Accounts6 Jan 2021, 21:53 Comments 176 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Human rights Report
