Blanshe Musinguzi
16:01

NGOs Demand Termination of Bridge Schools Funding

12 Feb 2018, 16:01 Comments 367 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Bridge Schools' pupils. A cosortium of regional and international NGOs says money injected in Bridge Schools should be put in public schools courtsey photo

Bridge Schools' pupils. A cosortium of regional and international NGOs says money injected in Bridge Schools should be put in public schools Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Bridge has opened 63 schools in Uganda in the last two years. But the Ministry of Education says the schools are yet to be licensed because they have not met the requirements to merit operational licenses.

 

Tagged with: bridge schools

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.