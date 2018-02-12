NGOs Demand Termination of Bridge Schools Funding

In short
Bridge has opened 63 schools in Uganda in the last two years. But the Ministry of Education says the schools are yet to be licensed because they have not met the requirements to merit operational licenses.
NGOs Demand Termination of Bridge Schools Funding12 Feb 2018, 16:01 Comments 367 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Bridge Schools' pupils. A cosortium of regional and international NGOs says money injected in Bridge Schools should be put in public schools
