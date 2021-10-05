Nicholas Opiyo: I needed A Rest After a Difficult Year

In short
Opiyo had been accused of fraudulently receiving a sum of USD 340,000 (1.2 billion Shillings) through the Chapter Four Uganda account in Stanbic Bank. The state said that the money was proceeds of crime and was subsequently arraigned before the courts and remanded to Kitalya Prison.
Nicholas Opiyo: I needed A Rest After a Difficult Year5 Oct 2021, 18:51 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Updates
Nicholas Opiyo displaying a photo of a lifeless body of one of the people who were shot dead during the November 2020 riots
In short
Tagged with: Chapter four Uganda Harvard Kennedy School of Government’s Carr Centre for Human Rights Policy Money laundering Nicholas Opiyo Nicholas Opiyo arrested Rights violation USA
Mentioned: Chapter four Uganda USA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.