Nile Agro Factory Closed After Monday Evening Fire

In short
According to Francis Baganzi, the Human Resource Manager of the factory, the fire started from the thermic oil boiler, a key piece of equipment which controls all the activities of the factory. The machine reportedly exploded and burnt out into ashes.
Nile Agro Factory Closed After Monday Evening Fire13 Jan 2020, 19:42 Comments 184 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
In short
Mentioned: Busoga Collins Agaba Francis Baganzi Jinja Nile Agro factory limited Red cross department UPDF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.