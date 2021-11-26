Nile Breweries Donates 100 Million Shillings to Cheptegei Foundation

In short
Cheptegei stresses that they have since suspended construction works at the facility and instead shifted their energies in reaching out to the well wishers, who will raise both funds and technical support to ensure that the facility is constructed in comformity to world class athletics standards.
Nile Breweries Donates 100 Million Shillings to Cheptegei Foundation26 Nov 2021, 13:00 Comments 103 Views Jinja, Uganda Sport Report
Uganda's olympic gold medalist, Joshua Cheptegei recieves a cheque from Nile Breweries head of marketing, Amou Majok.
In short
Tagged with: athlete athletics construction country gold medal individual training center transformation
Mentioned: Amou Majok Joshua Cheptegei Kapchorwa Nile Tokyo Olympic
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.