Nile Breweries Pleads with Parliament Over Chibuku Tax

In short
Nile Breweries Limited has asked Government to scrap off the tax on Opaque beer saying it has led to the collapse of their Chibuku production line.
Nile Breweries Pleads with Parliament Over Chibuku Tax7 Aug 2018, 21:17 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: private sector mobile money farmer factory
Mentioned: nile breweries parliament chibuku nile breweries limited finance committee of parliament agriulture
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.