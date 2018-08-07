Alex Otto
21:17

Nile Breweries Pleads with Parliament Over Chibuku Tax

7 Aug 2018, 21:17 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Onapito and Private sector meeting the committee Alex Otto

In short
Nile Breweries Limited has asked Government to scrap off the tax on Opaque beer saying it has led to the collapse of their Chibuku production line.

 

