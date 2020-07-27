Brian Luwaga
17:45

Nimrod Hotel Administrators Arrested for Defying COVID- 19 Directives

27 Jul 2020, 17:33 Comments 125 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
A frontview of Nimrod Hotel in Luweero town. Its alleged that they have been opening it up for revellers despite of the Presidential ban

Isah Ssemwogerere the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson says that the managers were picked by Police for allegedly opening their club to revellers on the weekend in breach of Presidential directives.

 

