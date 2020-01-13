In short
The attendant identified as Ignatius Mulya was arrested to explain circumstances surrounding the death of one Enock Ssembuuze, 21, a resident of Kigombe village whose body was found at Lugogo Swamp seven kilometres away from the hotel on January 3.
Nimrod Hotel Pool Attendant Arrested Over Client's Death
A frontview of Nimrod Hotel in Luweero town where family allegeS that thier son died at its swimming pool
