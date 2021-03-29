Emmy Daniel Ojara
Nine Arrested for Destroying 30 Square Miles of Shea Trees

Some of the shea tree logs that have been cut for charcoal. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

Abraham Odur, the NFA Forest Supervisor for Aswa River Range comprising Acholi and Lango Sub Regions said that the illegal dealers are specifically destroying Shea trees unlike in other parts of the region.
Odur disclosed that an estimated population of shea trees covering over 30 square miles in Lamwo district have been destroyed by the illegal charcoal and log dealers.

 

