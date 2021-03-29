Nine Arrested for Destroying 30 Square Miles of Shea Trees

In short
Abraham Odur, the NFA Forest Supervisor for Aswa River Range comprising Acholi and Lango Sub Regions said that the illegal dealers are specifically destroying Shea trees unlike in other parts of the region.
Odur disclosed that an estimated population of shea trees covering over 30 square miles in Lamwo district have been destroyed by the illegal charcoal and log dealers.
Nine Arrested for Destroying 30 Square Miles of Shea Trees29 Mar 2021, 14:03 Comments 214 Views Lamwo, Uganda Environment Business and finance Northern Breaking news
