Nine COVID-19 Patients Discharged from Entebbe Hospital

22 Jun 2020, 23:26 Comments 103 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Misc Report
Dr. Chris Nsereko is leading the team of 65 medical and support workers who are managing the suspects and confirmed cases at Entebbe hospital

In short
The Hospital Director Dr Moses Muwanga says the patients discharged today spent an average of 14 days in the hospital. So far, the facility with a capacity of 200 beds has handled 158 patients.

 

