In short
The Hospital Director Dr Moses Muwanga says the patients discharged today spent an average of 14 days in the hospital. So far, the facility with a capacity of 200 beds has handled 158 patients.
Nine COVID-19 Patients Discharged from Entebbe Hospital
Dr. Chris Nsereko is leading the team of 65 medical and support workers who are managing the suspects and confirmed cases at Entebbe hospital
