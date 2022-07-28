Nine in Lira City Sentenced to Community Service for Idle and Disorderly

In short
The nine were arrested last week from different parts of Lira City West Division by the police during night operations. The arrest followed complaints about criminal gangs who terrorize residents at night.
Nine in Lira City Sentenced to Community Service for Idle and Disorderly28 Jul 2022, 18:39 Comments 59 Views Lira, Uganda Court Crime Lifestyle Updates
In short
Tagged with: Youths convicted for being idle and disorderly
Mentioned: Lira Grade One Magistrate Court
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.