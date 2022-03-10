Nine Katrini SS Students Arrested Over Attempted Strike

In short
According to police, the students attempted to strike on Wednesday night following the suspension of 12 of their colleagues over allegations of insulting the head teacher on Tuesday night.
Nine Katrini SS Students Arrested Over Attempted Strike10 Mar 2022, 20:42 Comments 38 Views Terego, Uganda Crime Education Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Out of the those arrested, four of the students are in senior one, three in senior two and two in senior three.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.