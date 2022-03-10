Henry Lematia
20:47

Nine Katrini SS Students Arrested Over Attempted Strike

10 Mar 2022, 20:42 Comments 38 Views Terego, Uganda Crime Education Breaking news
SP Angucia Josephine PRO West Nile

In short
According to police, the students attempted to strike on Wednesday night following the suspension of 12 of their colleagues over allegations of insulting the head teacher on Tuesday night.

 

Out of the those arrested, four of the students are in senior one, three in senior two and two in senior three.

