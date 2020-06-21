In short
Two of the new cases are truck drivers who were detected from Elegu and Malaba points of entry while five are contacts of previously confirmed cases from Kyotera and Amuru districts. Additionally, 12 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for Covid-19 were sent back to their countries of origin.
Nine More People Test Positive for COVID-19, Caseload Now at 770
Tagged with: Covid-19 cases Ministry of Health
