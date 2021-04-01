Robert Owot
10:01

Nine Pader Exams Centres Conclude PLE Without Scouts

1 Apr 2021, 09:45 Comments 199 Views Education Northern Updates

In short
According to Ojok, he immediately notified the concerned officials at Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) but still, none of the scouts should up even the second of PLE. He says that supervisors, invigilators and some officials from the statehouse managed exams at the affected centers.

 

