Nine Students Remanded After Protests in Support of EU Resolution on EACOP

In short
The nine were arrested during protests held in Kampala on Tuesday to support a resolution recently passed by the European Union Parliament to delay the East African oil Pipeline over reports of human rights violations and environmental concerns.
Nine Students Remanded After Protests in Support of EU Resolution on EACOP5 Oct 2022, 19:14 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Common Nuisance Male Mabirizi Students on EU Protest
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.