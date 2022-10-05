Kukunda Judith
19:17

Nine Students Remanded After Protests in Support of EU Resolution on EACOP

5 Oct 2022, 19:14 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Protestors heading to EU offices in Kampala

Protestors heading to EU offices in Kampala

In short
The nine were arrested during protests held in Kampala on Tuesday to support a resolution recently passed by the European Union Parliament to delay the East African oil Pipeline over reports of human rights violations and environmental concerns.

 

