CID spokesperson Charles Twine says the nine Ugandans were arrested at the airport in Nairobi for holding passports with forged Kenyan stamps over the weekend. Police investigations show they were trafficked and given documents with forged Kenyan stamps by Charles Kamuli who has a warehouse in Kireka where he recruits and holds his victims for trafficking.
Nine Ugandan Victims of Human Trafficking Arrested in Kenya
31 Aug 2021
