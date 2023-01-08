In short
Some of the stolen vehicles are UAT 322G premio that was stolen from Kitoole village in Kikuube, UAW 760F Premio that was stolen from Kyarushesha in Kikuube, UAJ 764S Toyota corona that was stolen from Hoima City, UAU 342B Toyota premio that was stolen from EDPA medical centre in Hoima City and UAX 409U Toyota premio that was stolen from Nyangahya village in Masindi district among others.
Nine Vehicles Stolen in the Albertine in One Month. Hoima, Uganda
