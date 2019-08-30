Pamela Mawanda
12:39

Nine-Year-Old Girl Succumbs to Ebola in Kasese Top story

30 Aug 2019, 12:25 Comments 280 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Ebola Treatment Unit at Bwera Hospital. The 9 year old confirmed case died today morning Courtesy Photo

Ebola Treatment Unit at Bwera Hospital. The 9 year old confirmed case died today morning

In short
According to health ministry officials, the deceased passed away today morning at 7:30 am

 

Tagged with: Confirmed Ebola Case Passes away ebola in drc ebola in uganda
Mentioned: Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.