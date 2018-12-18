In short
Eye witnesses, say the bus registration number UG 2833E belonging to Kiryandongo Technical Institute lost control and veered off the road. It overturned several times and killed several students on board.
19 Bodies Recovered from Kapchorwa Accident Top story18 Dec 2018, 20:14 Comments 309 Views Kapchorwa, Uganda Misc Breaking news
In short
Mentioned: kapchorwa kiryandongo technical institute sippi town council tewei hill sebei region police public relations officer rogers taitike ug 2833e sironko
