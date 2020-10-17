Kasirye Ashraf Saif-llah
Ninety-two Parliament Candidates Nominated in Kampala

Muwaya addressing Journalists after closure of the nomination process on Friday at EC offices in Ntinda

Among the 92, forty have been nominated as independent candidates, 10 NRM flag bearers and 10 carrying NUP tickets, 9 candidates for FDC and 9 for DP, five for ANT, two for Jeema and two for EPU. Other parties fielding one candidate each are SDP, PPP, COSOVO and CP.

 

