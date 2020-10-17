In short
Among the 92, forty have been nominated as independent candidates, 10 NRM flag bearers and 10 carrying NUP tickets, 9 candidates for FDC and 9 for DP, five for ANT, two for Jeema and two for EPU. Other parties fielding one candidate each are SDP, PPP, COSOVO and CP.
Ninety-two Parliament Candidates Nominated in Kampala
Muwaya addressing Journalists after closure of the nomination process on Friday at EC offices in Ntinda
