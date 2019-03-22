NIRA Suspends ID Registration at Mutukula Border Over Flaws

In short
Tony Kasule, the Kyotera and Rakai districts Registrations Officer explains that the decision was taken after a meeting with the district security team in which it was reported that the process had been compromised.
NIRA Suspends ID Registration at Mutukula Border Over Flaws22 Mar 2019, 19:18 Comments 135 Views Crime Security Misc Updates
Some of the residents that are turning up for ID Registrations and picking at Mutukula, the process is being messed up by Village Chairpersons at Uganda-Tanzania border, the process has been suspended in the area
