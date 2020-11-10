NIRA to Distribute 1.8 million Unclaimed National IDs

In short
According to NIRA, some of the national identity cards have been with the authority since 2014. The nationwide issuance of the unclaimed identity cards is scheduled to start on November 23, 2020, and run until December 7, 2020.
NIRA to Distribute 1.8 million Unclaimed National IDs10 Nov 2020, 21:54 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Education Updates
