NIRA to Re-Submit Learners’ National Identification Numbers to Schools

25 Feb 2022, 18:06 Comments 76 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
Auditor General report on NIRA registration of pupils has revealed that there was financial mismanagement Blanshe Musinguzi

The authority conducted a Registration exercise in 2017to help the Ministry of Education identify learners in schools and eliminate irregularities in enrolment among other benefits. A recent report by NIRA on the registration of learner's project indicated that a total of 10,208,116 learners were registered and, according to records 7,113,537 learners were assigned National Identification Numbers-NINs.

 

