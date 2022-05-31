NITA-U to Prosecute Media, Data Users for Violating Privacy Laws

In short
Data Protection Officer Director, Alibateese says media houses are also supposed to register and comply with the laws, giving the example of publication of personal data which can be an offence.
Violation of laws and regulations may attract a jail sentence of up to 10 years.
