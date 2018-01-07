Nkoyoyo Service Underway at All Saints Cathedral

In this June 29, 2017 photo, Archbishop Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo arrives at St Paul's Cathedral Namirembe for a thanksgiving service shortly after he returned from treatment in the UK. Right is Bishop Hannington Mutebi. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

he casket containing Archbishop Nkoyoyos body was rolled into the sanctuary to the sound of What a Friend We Have in Jesus hymn, starting what is the final journey for a man who has served the church for nearly 50 years. President Yoweri Museveni is among the mourners who have filled up the church for a service led by Kampala Assistant bishop, Right Reverend Hannington Mutebi.