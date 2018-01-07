URN Reporter
Nkoyoyo Service Underway at All Saints Cathedral

7 Jan 2018, 14:45 Comments 127 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Updates
In this June 29, 2017 photo, Archbishop Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo arrives at St Paul's Cathedral Namirembe for a thanksgiving service shortly after he returned from treatment in the UK. Right is Bishop Hannington Mutebi. Olive Nakatudde

In short
he casket containing Archbishop Nkoyoyos body was rolled into the sanctuary to the sound of What a Friend We Have in Jesus hymn, starting what is the final journey for a man who has served the church for nearly 50 years. President Yoweri Museveni is among the mourners who have filled up the church for a service led by Kampala Assistant bishop, Right Reverend Hannington Mutebi.

 

Tagged with: archbishop nkoyoyo archbishop livingstone mpalanyi nkoyoyo church of uganda

