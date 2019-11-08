Nkumba University Council Halts Guild Presidents’ Impeachment

In short
The students Parliament resolved, on Monday, to impeach the guild president Byron Luswata on grounds that he was corrupt, selfish, arrogant and lacked leadership skills. He was accused of embezzling up to 20 million Shillings of the guild council and about 3.2 million Shillings meant for the health week activities at the University.
Nkumba University Council Halts Guild Presidents’ Impeachment8 Nov 2019, 13:02 Comments 157 Views Entebbe, Uganda Politics Education Misc Updates
In short
Mentioned: Nkumba University
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.