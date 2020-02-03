In short
The Nkumba University Guild Constitution stipulates that for a Guild President's impeachment to be successful, the students’ electorate must vote the guild president out of office. This means that the university must have organised a fresh general election for a new guild president, in case one is impeached two months before his/her tenure ends.
Nkumba University Council Overturns Guild Impeachment
Embattled Nkumba University Guild President Byron Luswata Expedito listens in to Julius Kateregga, the Guild President of Makerere University –File Photo.
In short
