Davidson Ndyabahika
17:19

Nkumba University Council Overturns Guild Impeachment Top story

3 Feb 2020, 17:18 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Politics Court Report
Embattled Nkumba University Guild President Byron Luswata Expedito listens in to Julius Kateregga, the Guild President of Makerere University –File Photo.

Embattled Nkumba University Guild President Byron Luswata Expedito listens in to Julius Kateregga, the Guild President of Makerere University –File Photo.

In short
The Nkumba University Guild Constitution stipulates that for a Guild President's impeachment to be successful, the students’ electorate must vote the guild president out of office. This means that the university must have organised a fresh general election for a new guild president, in case one is impeached two months before his/her tenure ends.

 

Tagged with: Associate Professor Francis Kasekende, the Nkumba University Secretary Byron Luswata Expedito, the Guild President Jonathan Odong, the Guild Speaker Joyce Mary Ikiring Nkumba University Council Overrules Guild Speaker in Presidents’ Impeachment
Mentioned: Nkumba Universit Guild Constitution Nkumba University Council Nkumba University Guild Constitution Nkumba ‘People Power’ guild president Luswata

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.