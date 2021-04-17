Joan Akello
NMS Completes Distribution of Over 28M Mosquito Nets

17 Apr 2021, 12:46 Comments 129 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Local government Report
Mosquito Net Distribution in Namisindwa

In 2019, Ministry of Health tasked NMS to handle the procurement, storage and transportation of the mosquito nets because of its capacity to reach the entire country.


He noted that the donor was initially skeptical about the capacity and ability of NMS to deliver the project.

 

