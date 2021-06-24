In short
Sheila Nduhukire, the NMS Spokesperson says the agency dispatched 117,520 vaccine doses to 135 districts and their trucks have so far delivered doses to 94 districts. These districts include Kwania, Wakiso, Lamwo, Kole, Alebtong and Oyam.
NMS Delivers Over 93,000 COVID-19 Doses To 94 Districts
NMS Staff loading labelled boxes containing vaccine doses inside a refrigerated truck at NMS Headoffices in Entebbe. NMS Photo
