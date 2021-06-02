Joan Akello
18:58

NMS Prepares to Roll Out Digitized Health Supply Chain System

2 Jun 2021, 18:54 Comments 102 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Business and finance Report
Stephen Kisuze, the Chief ICT Officer at National Medical Stores

Stephen Kisuze, the Chief ICT Officer at National Medical Stores

In short
The system that allows health facilities will be able to place orders and track them online, will be rolled out in four phases beginning next month. The first phase covers the 268 Health centre IVs, general, regional and national referral hospitals while the rest of the phases will be rolled out in the next two years in the health Centre III's and Health Centre-IIs, across the country.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.