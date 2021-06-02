In short
The system that allows health facilities will be able to place orders and track them online, will be rolled out in four phases beginning next month. The first phase covers the 268 Health centre IVs, general, regional and national referral hospitals while the rest of the phases will be rolled out in the next two years in the health Centre III's and Health Centre-IIs, across the country.
NMS Prepares to Roll Out Digitized Health Supply Chain System
