NMS Struggles to Supply Drugs Amidst Inadequate Funding

Technical teams from the Ministry of Health and that of NMS inspecting constrution works at the new NMS warehouse in Kajjansi.

In short

Speaking on Wednesday during the on-site monitoring of the new NMS warehouse, the NMS Chief Executive Officer Moses Kamabaale said that the government allocates a third of the total budget of drugs needed, which is inadequate. He says that the government allocates 300 Billion Shillings instead of the required 1 trillion shillings to deliver all essential drugs in health facilities.