NMS to Digitally Track Patients Who Receive Drugs By 2024

Kamabare says the government has earmarked shillings 5 billion to set up a system to track all patients who visit the facilities and receive drugs. The system will be rolled out in 2024.
(L-R) Paul Okware, NMS Head of Stores and Operations, Richard Todwong, the NRM Secretary General and Moses Kamabare, the NMS General Manager during the tour
