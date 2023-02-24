No Change in Modern Contraceptive Use by Women in the Last Two Years

In short
The survey which was conducted jointly by the Ministry of Health, School of Public Health and UBOS covered women aged 15 to 49 years between September and October 2022 found that half of the women's last pregnancy was unintended. Worse still, for 27% of them it was unwanted as they did not want any more children.
No Change in Modern Contraceptive Use by Women in the Last Two Years24 Feb 2023, 17:46 Comments 72 Views Kampen, Netherlands Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: contraceptive use among women in Uganda
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.