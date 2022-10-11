No Change in PAYE, Revenue Authority Clarifies

In short
The Uganda Revenue Authority -URA has explained changes in the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) returns from 30 percent to 40 percent effective October this year.
No Change in PAYE, Revenue Authority Clarifies11 Oct 2022, 18:22 Comments 102 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Report
John Musinguzi, the URA Commissioner General with Sarah Chelangant, the Commissioner Domestic Taxes.
In short
Tagged with: Uganda Revenue Authority
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.