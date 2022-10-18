No Chemicals for Chemistry Practical Exams for some Karamoja Schools

In short
Robert Sebuto Wuubo, the head teacher of Kotido Senior Secondary School who is coordinating the exercise in northern Karamoja districts confirmed that one of the reagents is missing but they have communicated to UNEB for an alternative.
No Chemicals for Chemistry Practical Exams for some Karamoja Schools18 Oct 2022, 12:32 Comments 107 Views Education Human rights Science and technology Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.