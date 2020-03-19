In short
Benon Kato, the Chief Revenue Protection Officer Lwakhakha border under Uganda Revenue Authority told URN that they since the corona pandemic broke out in December last year they have only received jerycans and a basin for hand washing.
No Corona Virus Screening at Lwakhakha Border Top story19 Mar 2020, 14:38 Comments 147 Views Health Misc Updates
Kigai Wamoto the RDC Namisindwa given Sanitozers to cleanse his hands at the Lwakaha border, there is free entry and exit at the
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.