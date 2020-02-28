Sylvia Nankya
10:31

No Country is Safe from Coronavirus –WHO

28 Feb 2020, 10:23 Comments 232 Views Health Human rights Science and technology Updates

In short
Outside China, there were 3,474 cases in 44 countries and 54 deaths, the WHO Directir General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said, highlighting with concern that for the past two days, the number of new cases in the rest of the world had exceeded the number of cases in China.

 

