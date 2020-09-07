Pamela Mawanda
No COVID-19 Tests On Learners As Schools Re-open

7 Sep 2020, 19:14 Comments 190 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Education Report
Primary Five Learners at KCCA Kamwokya Primary School

According to the health ministry mass COVID-19 testing among learners who are expected to return to school on September 20,2020 will not be carried out. Dr Charles Olaro says that they will only test alerts, positive cases and their contacts for the disease. The rest of will have to follow set SOPs in schools which include frequent handwashing, wearing a mask during lessons and observing social distancing in classrooms

 

