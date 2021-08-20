In short
First, they are not the ordinary Afghan children, women and men living an ordinary life of an Afghan, or those doing private businesses in Afghan cities.
The Minister for Foreign Affairs, General Jeje Odongo stressed Thursday, that so far there is no commitment made by Uganda to host the refugees from Afghanistan, despite being approached under an arrangement facilitated by the US.
No Deal Yet, According to Govt, But Who Are The Afghan Refugees Destined for Uganda?20 Aug 2021, 07:30 Comments 231 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Updates
In short
Tagged with: Afghanistan Refugees
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.