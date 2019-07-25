Pamela Mawanda
NO Ebola outside DR Congo - WHO

25 Jul 2019
Health Workers in DRC decontaminate. According to WHO, the deadly disease has not spread to any other neighbouring country Courtesy Photo

Health Workers in DRC decontaminate. According to WHO, the deadly disease has not spread to any other neighbouring country

In short
According to 51st situational report on the Ebola outbreak in DRC, there are no Ebola cases outside DRC despite an increase in the number of people infected with the disease

 

