NO Ebola outside DR Congo - WHO

According to 51st situational report on the Ebola outbreak in DRC, there are no Ebola cases outside DRC despite an increase in the number of people infected with the disease
NO Ebola outside DR Congo - WHO25 Jul 2019, 16:22 Comments 94 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Report
Courtesy Photo
Health Workers in DRC decontaminate. According to WHO, the deadly disease has not spread to any other neighbouring country
