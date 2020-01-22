No Elections At NRM Party Delegates Conference- Rogers Mulindwa

In short
Speaking to URN on Wednesday, Mulindwa said that the National Delegates’ Conference which will be chaired by Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, NRM national chairperson, has only five items on the agenda. Prayer, communication from the National chairperson, performance report by the Secretary-General
No Elections At NRM Party Delegates Conference- Rogers Mulindwa22 Jan 2020, 19:04 Comments 67 Views Politics Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: NRM delegates' conferenc State House
Mentioned: Rogers Mulindwa president yoweri museveni
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.