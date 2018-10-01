Mining Tin in the Glare of Death

Artisanal miners in one of the tunnels at Mwerasandu tin mining sites in Rwamwire Ruhaama Ntungamo. The miners have no helmets, gumboots and overalls as required by the company policy Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The company allows artisanal miners to mine and buy the tin from them. In the last five months, there has been an increase in the number of mining accidents in the area that caused seven deaths including a woman.