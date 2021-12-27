Kato Joseph
13:55

No Fireworks Display, Burning Tyres as Ugandans Usher in New Year

27 Dec 2021, 13:54 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Fireworks -courtsey image

Fireworks -courtsey image

In short
Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says that with such restrictions in place, every person is expected to be indoors on New Year’s eve. He adds that the security agencies will deploy personnel in various places to ensure that no one is walking, driving or operating restricted businesses like bars during curfew time.

 

Tagged with: New Year's Day Eve and celebrations

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.