Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says that with such restrictions in place, every person is expected to be indoors on New Year’s eve. He adds that the security agencies will deploy personnel in various places to ensure that no one is walking, driving or operating restricted businesses like bars during curfew time.
No Fireworks Display, Burning Tyres as Ugandans Usher in New Year
