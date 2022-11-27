No Gun Lost in Kapeeka Attack -UPDF

In short
"The UPDF and sister security forces have launched a full-scale onslaught on criminals interested in picking rifles, to make unpalatable the appetite for gun acquisition. The criminals' attempts on our forces shall be met with full force!" -Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye
No Gun Lost in Kapeeka Attack -UPDF27 Nov 2022, 16:30 Comments 197 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
